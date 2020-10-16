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#5 Defunding the Police - 25 Nightmares That Will Happen if Joe Biden Steals the Election
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53 views • October 16, 2020
#5) Defunding the police – Police departments will be defunded nationwide, leading to a collapse in the rule of law across every major U.S. city. This, in turn, will lead to chaos and violence as criminals run free, supported by left-leaning District Attorneys and left-wing politicians. Remember: They want to replace cops with criminals because the criminals will carry out the jobs that Democrats need done in order to make money from criminal operations
Written by Mike Adams read More https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-10-11-nightmare-things-will-happen-if-joe-biden-wins-the-election.html
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Written by Mike Adams read More https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-10-11-nightmare-things-will-happen-if-joe-biden-wins-the-election.html
#medicaldictatorship #medicaltyranny #25nightmares #nightmare #naturalnews #mikeadams #healthranger #realfreenews #botchedbiden #creepyjoebiden #sleepyjoebiden #joeidiot #joemoron #joestupid #bidensucks #dailyjoe #dailyjoebiden #joebiden #biden #biden2020 #bidendenial #joekamala #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst #maskupmetro #omaha #nebraska #omahanebraska #maskupomaha #maskupne #maskupnebraska #covid #covid19 #NECovid19 #Covid19Nebraska #maskmandate #maskupdate #covidhysteria #endlessemergency #covidkaren #nomaskomaha #lincoln #lincolnnebraska #nomasklincoln #savelives #muzzleup #holdyourbreath #maskupchallenge #maskupmetrochallenge #beahero #tyranny #medicaltyranny #nomask #nomasknoentry
More Real Free News https://realfreenews.com/
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