© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Suez Canal Opens on the Full Moon, Pyramids hold the secrets to our destiny! Angels and Demons Battle for humanity!
Follow
10
Share
Report
230 views • March 30, 2021
Multiple Dimensions being revealed, Pyramids hold the secrets to our destruction.California School abuse of authority, Testing every week.
links:
1. Ship being freed live stream: https://youtu.be/_w3_vd7UFLA
2. CA Schools! Weekly Covid Testing? https://youtu.be/OBT1hMfDpZY
3. Liz Wheeler! PCR tests 90% false by NY Times? https://youtu.be/2GmQVm-kLoM
4. Jesse Czebotar trained in the higher dimensions. :https://youtu.be/rRqfxvFqeSk
5. Sky News: Americas woke military? https://youtu.be/LTiwyzHsjKM
6. Hand sanitizers with benzene! https://www.peoplespharmacy.com/articles/some-hand-sanitizers-are-contaminated-with-benzene?
7. Pyramid revelations: https://youtu.be/2fS9ixfQ_no
Howdy, on the pyramid documentary, you can start at 45 minute mark.
The last 15 or 16 minutes is excellent. Earlier they discuss similarities to other sites like Easter island, Peru, Mexico and China. They also mention the notion of hieroglyphs as language including Chinese. That’s in the early part. But the end discusses the 26,000 year cycle and equinoxes and alignment. Very interesting, And the 12,000 year cycle too.
Enjoy.
https://youtu.be/2fS9ixfQ_no
8. Suspicious observers: Catastrophic cycles. https://youtu.be/XZUBbZ4ZLKs
9. JohnE. Hoover: PCR Test primer: https://youtu.be/kFGX5YAX6yM
10. Lisa A. Romano overcoming the narcissist. Is this the tactic our “leaders” are using against us? https://youtu.be/kFGX5YAX6yM
You can Join Patreon to help support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
Or Here’s the PayPal link for direct support and contributions. And send a note, I respond. Thank you! http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
links:
1. Ship being freed live stream: https://youtu.be/_w3_vd7UFLA
2. CA Schools! Weekly Covid Testing? https://youtu.be/OBT1hMfDpZY
3. Liz Wheeler! PCR tests 90% false by NY Times? https://youtu.be/2GmQVm-kLoM
4. Jesse Czebotar trained in the higher dimensions. :https://youtu.be/rRqfxvFqeSk
5. Sky News: Americas woke military? https://youtu.be/LTiwyzHsjKM
6. Hand sanitizers with benzene! https://www.peoplespharmacy.com/articles/some-hand-sanitizers-are-contaminated-with-benzene?
7. Pyramid revelations: https://youtu.be/2fS9ixfQ_no
Howdy, on the pyramid documentary, you can start at 45 minute mark.
The last 15 or 16 minutes is excellent. Earlier they discuss similarities to other sites like Easter island, Peru, Mexico and China. They also mention the notion of hieroglyphs as language including Chinese. That’s in the early part. But the end discusses the 26,000 year cycle and equinoxes and alignment. Very interesting, And the 12,000 year cycle too.
Enjoy.
https://youtu.be/2fS9ixfQ_no
8. Suspicious observers: Catastrophic cycles. https://youtu.be/XZUBbZ4ZLKs
9. JohnE. Hoover: PCR Test primer: https://youtu.be/kFGX5YAX6yM
10. Lisa A. Romano overcoming the narcissist. Is this the tactic our “leaders” are using against us? https://youtu.be/kFGX5YAX6yM
You can Join Patreon to help support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
Or Here’s the PayPal link for direct support and contributions. And send a note, I respond. Thank you! http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.