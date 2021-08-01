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China in Distress - One disaster after another July 2021
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1561 views • August 01, 2021
July 2021 has not been kind to China. The CCP is frantically trying to supress how bad things have become for them lately. That can not
keep all video from getting out. Here is some of the disasters from the last few days. Keep up to date at: https://welcomehome777.com
keep all video from getting out. Here is some of the disasters from the last few days. Keep up to date at: https://welcomehome777.com
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