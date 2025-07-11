BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Eastern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army recently carried out a large-scale amphibious assault exercise on the Dongshan coastal training ground in Fujian Province
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
278 views • 1 day ago

💬🇹🇼 The Eastern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army (China) recently carried out a large-scale amphibious assault exercise on the Dongshan coastal training ground in Fujian Province. The drills involved crews of ZLT-05 amphibious tanks from the 73rd Group Army’s Marine Brigade.

This combat readiness operation took place in direct response to Taiwan’s recent military exercises.

Adding:   Rubio to meet China's Wang Yi in Malaysia amid trade tension

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, the State Department said, in what will be the first in-person meeting of the two counterparts.

Washington's top diplomat arrived in Malaysia on Thursday in his first trip to Asia since taking office, where he joined foreign ministers of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Kuala Lumpur and met with senior Malaysian officials and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov.

His meeting with Wang comes amid escalating trade tensions, with China this week warning the United States against reinstating hefty tariffs on its goods next month.

#USA #China 

@asianomics

