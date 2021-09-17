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Arizona Audit To Be Unveiled Sept. 24th!!, 3694
The Still Report
The Still Report
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110 views • September 17, 2021
Good afternoon, I’m still reporting on finally the results on one state’s election 2020 audit.

According to a tweet from Kari Lake, the former Arizona news anchor who walked away from the mainstream media’s hypocrisy to run for Gov. of Arizona in the 2022 election:

“BREAKING AZ AUDIT NEWS: The Arizona Forensic Audit Report is going to be presented next Friday, September 24th at 1 pm on the AZ Senate floor. It will be presented to Chairman Petersen and Senate President Karen Fann. The gallery will be open to public.”

After months of litigation by those trying to block the audit results from becoming known to the public this week the Arizona Supreme Court upheld a lower court decision that he results should be released to the public. This will now be officially presented in the Arizona State Senate Chamber one week from today.

Will it be blockbuster news? Well, it’s a good bet that China Joe will cook up something to try to eclipse the results announcement on Friday with the hopes that the Arizona story will fall to #5 or 6 at best, and therefore escape major scrutiny by the MSM.

I’m still reporting from the soon-to-be-restored citadel of world freedom. Good day.
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arizonaelection 2020kari lake
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