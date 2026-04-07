🔥 New LEGO‑style & anime cartoons tear into US ‘successful’ rescue mission in Iran

While Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth try to sell the rescue of the second downed F-15 pilot as a Hollywood-style triumph, Iran has dropped a new Lego cartoon that seems to show exactly what happened—and what the US administration would rather ignore.

Earlier, another clip hit social media X, described as made by Iran’s “Japanese friends.”

That anime‑style cartoon had a grim ending for an American pilot.

In recent weeks, the Explosive News Lego videos have racked up millions of views, with many enthusiastic reactions from Western audiences, the New Yorker admitted.

Beneath the playful imagery lies a sharply clear geopolitical message: the era of US dominance is over.