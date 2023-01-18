Create New Account
[Published on Dec 1, 2022] CuttingEdge: Agenda 21
This roadmap for global totalitarianism was agreed to by 179 nations, including the U.S., at the 1992 Sustainable Development conference in Brazil. • We’ve seen various facets of Agenda 21 being implemented throughout the last three years, under the cover of biosecurity and the global COVID-19 pandemic. The Green New Deal (Green Agenda), “Build Back Better,” the Fourth Industrial Revolution (the transhumanist movement) and The Great Reset all further and facilitate the implementation of Agenda 21.
Stay Vigilant and continue to stand firm on the Word of God.


current eventsnewspoliticsgovernment

