[Published on Dec 1, 2022] CuttingEdge: Agenda 21

This roadmap for global totalitarianism was agreed to by 179 nations,
including the U.S., at the 1992 Sustainable Development conference in
Brazil. • We’ve seen various facets of Agenda 21 being implemented
throughout the last three years, under the cover of biosecurity and the
global COVID-19 pandemic. The Green New Deal (Green Agenda), “Build Back
Better,” the Fourth Industrial Revolution (the transhumanist movement)
and The Great Reset all further and facilitate the implementation of
Agenda 21.
Stay Vigilant and continue to stand firm on the Word of God.
