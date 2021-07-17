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1yr ago 7-17-21 Paris France Protests Demonstrations Against Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccine Passports Emmanuel Macron
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1yr ago 7-17-21 Paris France Protests Demonstrations Against Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccine Passports Emmanuel Macron

Ruptlyhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Tm0QDrej_o


RT

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uYOFJkWRLzY


SNA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HhqPdUyifm8


Ruptly

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xuO6FoO67Jo


Wendezeit Hannover

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ua_xXpSzPek


Emmanuel Macron addresses the nation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wo3cykyi1ug



The demonstration was called by Florian Philippot, the leader of the 'The Patriots' movement, using the slogan 'for the liberty'. Philippot is also a candidate for the French presidential elections of 2022, having announced his decision to run for the position earlier in the week.


Philippot was accompanied at the helm of the march by Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, a member of the French National Assembly and president of the conservative-leaning Debout La France party.


On July 12, Macron announced the vaccination would become mandatory for all health workers in the country, urging them to be inoculated by mid-September. In addition to that, so-called health passports will be required to visit leisure and culture venues starting from July 21.


The requirements will expand to bars, restaurants, hospitals and long-distance travel by train in August, while PCR tests will no longer be free starting from autumn, unless prescribed by a doctor


Keywords
freedomvaccinespandemicquarantinemaskscoronaviruslockdownscovid19social distancingplandemiccurfews
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