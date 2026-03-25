ANJA SCHAFER AND OMNEC OMEC - MESSAGES FROM VENUS!

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Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I interview Anja Schaffer with messages from Omnec Omec with Messages from Venus! Omnec Omec is from the planet Venus and she came here to help raise the consciousness of humanity; she has beautiful messages of love and light for people. Anja and Omnec Omec are sponsoring a UFO Disclosure Conference in Germany near Frankfurt May 13 – 17, 2026 – see: https://en.ufocon2026.de I hope you can all listen! See also: www.galacticwisdomconference.com With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted OTW Radio www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com