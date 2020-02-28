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I've Been Working On The Railroad
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9 views • February 28, 2020
Sing along karaoke style to "I've Been Working On The Railroad"
LYRICS:
I've been working on the railroad
All the live long day
I've been working on the railroad
Just to pass the time away
Don't you hear the whistle blowin'
Rise up so early in the morn
Can't you hear the captain shouting
Dinah blow your horn
Dinah won't you blow
Dinah won't you blow
Dinah won't you blow your ho-o-o-orn
Dinah won't you blow
Dinah won't you blow
Dinah won't you blow your horn
Someone's in the kitchen with Dinah
Someone's in the kitchen I know oh-oh-oh
Someone's in the kitchen with Dinah
Strumming on the old banjo
Fee fi fiddle e i o
Fee fi fiddle e i o-o-o-o
Fee fi fiddle e i o
Strumming on the old banjo
Don't you hear the whistle blowin'
Rise up so early in the morn
Can't you hear the captain shouting
Dinah blow your horn
Someone's in the kitchen with Dinah
Someone's in the kitchen I know oh-oh-oh
Someone's in the kitchen with Dinah
Strumming on the old banjo
Fee fi fiddle e i o
Fee fi fiddle e i o-o-o-o
Fee fi fiddle e i o
Strumming on the old banjo
Strumming on the old banjo
Strumming on the old banjo-o-o
LYRICS:
I've been working on the railroad
All the live long day
I've been working on the railroad
Just to pass the time away
Don't you hear the whistle blowin'
Rise up so early in the morn
Can't you hear the captain shouting
Dinah blow your horn
Dinah won't you blow
Dinah won't you blow
Dinah won't you blow your ho-o-o-orn
Dinah won't you blow
Dinah won't you blow
Dinah won't you blow your horn
Someone's in the kitchen with Dinah
Someone's in the kitchen I know oh-oh-oh
Someone's in the kitchen with Dinah
Strumming on the old banjo
Fee fi fiddle e i o
Fee fi fiddle e i o-o-o-o
Fee fi fiddle e i o
Strumming on the old banjo
Don't you hear the whistle blowin'
Rise up so early in the morn
Can't you hear the captain shouting
Dinah blow your horn
Someone's in the kitchen with Dinah
Someone's in the kitchen I know oh-oh-oh
Someone's in the kitchen with Dinah
Strumming on the old banjo
Fee fi fiddle e i o
Fee fi fiddle e i o-o-o-o
Fee fi fiddle e i o
Strumming on the old banjo
Strumming on the old banjo
Strumming on the old banjo-o-o
Keywords
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