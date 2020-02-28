Sing along karaoke style to "I've Been Working On The Railroad"



LYRICS:

I've been working on the railroad

All the live long day

I've been working on the railroad

Just to pass the time away

Don't you hear the whistle blowin'

Rise up so early in the morn

Can't you hear the captain shouting

Dinah blow your horn



Dinah won't you blow

Dinah won't you blow

Dinah won't you blow your ho-o-o-orn

Dinah won't you blow

Dinah won't you blow

Dinah won't you blow your horn

Someone's in the kitchen with Dinah

Someone's in the kitchen I know oh-oh-oh

Someone's in the kitchen with Dinah

Strumming on the old banjo

Fee fi fiddle e i o

Fee fi fiddle e i o-o-o-o

Fee fi fiddle e i o

Strumming on the old banjo

Don't you hear the whistle blowin'

Rise up so early in the morn

Can't you hear the captain shouting

Dinah blow your horn



Someone's in the kitchen with Dinah

Someone's in the kitchen I know oh-oh-oh

Someone's in the kitchen with Dinah

Strumming on the old banjo

Fee fi fiddle e i o

Fee fi fiddle e i o-o-o-o

Fee fi fiddle e i o

Strumming on the old banjo

Strumming on the old banjo

Strumming on the old banjo-o-o