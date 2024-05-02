Is the Perfect Storm about to Hit USA? 05/02/2024

The Perfect Storm is a number of events following each other to create absolute chaos. Today, Pastor Stan brings us Prophecies given to God’s Prophets warning us about the Storm that is about to hit. We can easily assume this storm will include the dollar falling, inflation hitting, a New Madrid Earthquake, Food Shortages and much more.





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support