Lab raised chicken leg. You would think after cooking it would be dead. Nope. 🐔😳

Jim Crenshaw
Nov 28, 2023
It's Alive!!!
They might sneak this thing in on me but I am not eating it if I can avoid it.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/CnoRljKFO6gE/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.