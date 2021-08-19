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Australian Kids Collapse After JAB!!
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194 views • August 19, 2021
Notice how the person videoing this was very quickly asked to stop, and a shield of protection was placed around those children or child that had collapsed!! Very secretive, when you have things to hide . . . there is something terribly wrong!!!
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