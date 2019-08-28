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FRACKING, 5G, Vaccines & GcMAF Update
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73 views • August 28, 2019
Streamed live 28th August 2019
Fracking has been indefinitely suspended
The network of deep bore holes could be used to bury the toxic nuclear waist
Daily Mail article saying the telecom industry want even greater heights of towers
THE AV TEAM HAVE ORGANISED A 5 WEEK TOUR ON 5G for more info; https://ianrcrane.com/ or https://alternativeview.co.uk/
5G - IS IT SAFE?
SEPTEMBER 2019 - APPLEDORE, BRISTOL, PLYMOUTH, BOURNEMOUTH, PORTSMOUTH, BRIGHTON, CANTERBURY, LONDON, READING, LEICESTER, NOTTINGHAM, IPSWICH, CAMBRIDGE, HULL
OCTOBER 2019 - SHEFFIELD, LEEDS, MANCHESTER, EDINBURGH, GLASGOW, BELFAST, SWANSEA, CARDIFF
John Smith will be convening a couple of Common Law Courts. The first is in The Holiday Inn, Guildford, Surrey On Saturday 31st Aug 2019 at 11am. The Common Law Courts will be looking at the ongoing persecution of David Noakes & Lyn Thyer
The second is in The Manchester Art Gallery, Manchester on 1st September 2019 at 12pm This will deal with the unlawful administering of the HPV vaccine to the people
For more info; https://www.commonlawcourt.com/news/
AV10.1 is on Sunday 27th October 2019 in Kensington, London Starts 11.00am. For more info; https://alternativeview.co.uk/
Fracking has been indefinitely suspended
The network of deep bore holes could be used to bury the toxic nuclear waist
Daily Mail article saying the telecom industry want even greater heights of towers
THE AV TEAM HAVE ORGANISED A 5 WEEK TOUR ON 5G for more info; https://ianrcrane.com/ or https://alternativeview.co.uk/
5G - IS IT SAFE?
SEPTEMBER 2019 - APPLEDORE, BRISTOL, PLYMOUTH, BOURNEMOUTH, PORTSMOUTH, BRIGHTON, CANTERBURY, LONDON, READING, LEICESTER, NOTTINGHAM, IPSWICH, CAMBRIDGE, HULL
OCTOBER 2019 - SHEFFIELD, LEEDS, MANCHESTER, EDINBURGH, GLASGOW, BELFAST, SWANSEA, CARDIFF
John Smith will be convening a couple of Common Law Courts. The first is in The Holiday Inn, Guildford, Surrey On Saturday 31st Aug 2019 at 11am. The Common Law Courts will be looking at the ongoing persecution of David Noakes & Lyn Thyer
The second is in The Manchester Art Gallery, Manchester on 1st September 2019 at 12pm This will deal with the unlawful administering of the HPV vaccine to the people
For more info; https://www.commonlawcourt.com/news/
AV10.1 is on Sunday 27th October 2019 in Kensington, London Starts 11.00am. For more info; https://alternativeview.co.uk/
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