TRUMP - SALESMAN OF THE YEAR FOR DEATH FRANKENSHOT- EXECUTIVE ORDER 13887 WARPSPEED 1 MONTH BEFORE 19 OCTOBER 2019 WUHAN ATTACK on 7th MILITARY GAMES BIOWEAPON- GUILTY of PRE-MEDITATED ATTACK ON U.S.

BRIGHTEON CENSORSHIP TO PROTECT TRUMP FROM GENOCIDE CHARGEAUTHOR SELECTED POLITICS AND CURRENT EVENTSBRIGHTEON CENSOR CHANGED TO OTHERDonald Trump Arrives in Israel(a) Informed consent to participate in a medical experiment — a first principle of the Nuremberg Code is the willingness and informed consent of the person to receive treatment and participate in an experiment. The person is supposed to activate freedom of choice without the intervention of a factor using force, deception, fraud, threat, solicitation or any other type of liaison or coercion. When the heads of the Ministry of Health and the Prime Minister presented the vaccine in Israel and began vaccinating Israeli residents, the vaccinated have not been informed, that in practice they are participating in a medical experiment and that their consent is required for this purpose under the Nuremberg Code, and only when it became clear that the Prime Minister had actually signed an agreement with Pfizer (the manufacturer), it was first published and also stated by the Prime Minister, that it was indeed a medical experiment, and that this was the essence of the agreement. It is in fact a genetic medical experiment on human beings, carried out without informed consent and under a serious and flagrant violation of the Nuremberg Code.b) The Bibi-Pfizer Agreement. After factum, it became clear that the Prime Minister of Israel signed an agreement with the Pfizer Company under which he will receive a huge amount of millions of servings of vaccines, and with a preference over other countries, and in return, the vaccinated will serve as “experimenters” for the pharmaceutical company. It was agreed that the pharmaceutical company would receive all of Israel’s secret medical and personal information without its knowledge or prior consent. In addition, we must declare that until this time, the content of the agreement concerning most residents of the State of Israel, has not been published, which is mandatory transparency under the law, and it was published with “blackout” / concealment of a large amount of information included in this agreement. It should be said and remembered that we do not live in a country of dictatorship - SO WHY IS BIBI ACTING LIKE DICTATOR ?c) Alternative treatments. With regard to informed consent for medical treatment, and on the basis of the principles of the Nuremberg Code, there is an obligation to detail and suggest to a patient several alternative treatments, also detailing the medical process (and all that is included). such as the pros and cons/benefits and risks, existing in each treatment, to enable him to make an intelligent personal decision regarding the treatment he prefers. As stated, this must be done without exerting pressure and freely, as a free person. Despite all the above, the State of Israel and the Ministry of Health do not present to Israeli citizens the existing alternatives to treat Corona disease, which have proven to be effective and with few side effects, and not dangerous ones. They solicit and pressure citizens (while blatantly violating the informed consent process), conceal information about vaccinations and create a severe atmosphere of fear and coercion.(d) A fourth principle is that the experiment will be conducted to avoid physical suffering or injury. Treatment is known to have caused many people’s death, serious injuries and damage (including disability and paralysis) after the vaccine was administered. Despite this fact, the government did not order an investigation into the matter. It is interesting to note that the Ministry of Health has openly admitted that 41% of police, military, educational and medical personnel, who had been vaccinated, suffered serious side effects and were putting their lives at risk. It is also surprising that there are no complete reports on the number of deaths or injuries, as can be expected in such a medical process for the benefit of the public participating in the experiment.(e) A fifth principle states that the experiment should not be conducted where there is reason to assume that actual death or injury will occur. Regarding the violation of this principle, see above. As noted, when it comes to data on deaths, we only hear by word of mouth on social networks (by friends, neighbours or relatives) and not on the central media.(f) An additional principle is that the factor responsible for the experiment will be prepared to stop it at any stage if there is a reasonable reason to assume that it will cause injury, disability or death of the experience participant. It has already been proven that many people died from treatment, were injured, became disabled and paralyzed; however, the Israeli government continues to impose this dangerous experience