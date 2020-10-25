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Plandemic Creator Explains How to Bypass Online Censorship - Mikki Willis
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56 views • October 25, 2020
In this interview with Liberty Sentinel chief Alex Newman at the Red Pill Expo, Plandemic creator Mikki Willis explains how he was able to bypass the outrageous censorship machine of Youtube and other Big Tech firms. His plan worked: Over a billion people have seen the documentary exposing some of the lies about COVID-19, making it the most-viewed documentary film of all time.
#Plandemic #Censorship #AlexNewman
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#Plandemic #Censorship #AlexNewman
Visit our website: https://libertysentinel.org
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/LibertySentinel
https://parler.com/profile/AlexNewman
Gab: https://gab.com/libertysentinel
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https://twitter.com/alexnewman_jou
Fakebook: https://facebook.com/alexjnewman86
https://facebook.com/libertysentinel
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