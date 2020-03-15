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Look like a smurf, use Colloidal silver & support Alex Jones' extravagant lifestyle!
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25 views • March 15, 2020
“As the coronavirus continues to pose serious risks to public health, Alex Jones has spewed outright lies and has profited off of New York’s anxieties,” said James. “Mr. Jones’ public platform has not only given him a microphone to shout inflammatory rhetoric, but his latest mistruths are incredibly dangerous and pose a serious threat to the public health of New Yorkers and individuals across the nation."
Read christians now-adays - https://nccih.nih.gov/health/colloidalsilver
Read christians now-adays - https://nccih.nih.gov/health/colloidalsilver
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