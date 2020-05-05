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Californian Protesters FURIOUS About Tyrannical Police State/ Martial Law. DON'T POKE THE BEAR May 1
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19 views • May 05, 2020
Thanks for everyone out there fighting for our rights. Much respect to our brothers and sisters in California for protesting yesterday. Here are some clips from the May 1 2020 protest.
Special thanks the the independent journalists getting us footage. Jeranism got some great shots today. Go subscribe and check out his full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iitau5PUSC4
Locations included: Sacramento @ the State Capital, Huntington Beach, Orange County, San Diego
For exclusive content, censored videos and to help me make this channel even better:
Join Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/timtruth
Collaborative Video Discovery Website: https://GroupDiscover.com
Best Music Storage Website: https://MyMusi.cc
Special thanks the the independent journalists getting us footage. Jeranism got some great shots today. Go subscribe and check out his full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iitau5PUSC4
Locations included: Sacramento @ the State Capital, Huntington Beach, Orange County, San Diego
For exclusive content, censored videos and to help me make this channel even better:
Join Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/timtruth
Collaborative Video Discovery Website: https://GroupDiscover.com
Best Music Storage Website: https://MyMusi.cc
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