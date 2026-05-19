Nelson Mandela for Unity in All Color ~ Whites & Blacks for Apartheid ~

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In today's discussion we will discuss how Nelson Mandela fought against racial apartheid and desired to unite people of all color. We will talk about what apartheid is, and how the fight was not just about liberation of black skin from slave owners that were black, but his vision was to bring people together and to do away with racial division.
References:
- Nelson Mandela and the Collapse of South Africa
https://rumble.com/v77z3n8-nelson-mandela-and-the-collapse-of-south-africa.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=a6cb3bef-bbad-490e-8baa-3111268d9da5
- Ask Grok about blacks owning black slaves and reference Thomas Sowell as Making the Statement
http://www.grok.com
- Why African Nations failed after independence | Thomas Sowell
https://rumble.com/vqpfwp-why-african-nations-failed-after-independence-thomas-sowell.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a
- Thomas Sowell about reparations.
https://rumble.com/v5del3p-thomas-sowell-about-reparations..html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=5e17588f-615d-432b-91c0-21acfb133f09
- Thomas Sowell vs the Left
https://rumble.com/v2bi4t0-thomas-sowell-vs-the-left.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=5e17588f-615d-432b-91c0-21acfb133f09
- The Biggest Lie About Slavery | Thomas Sowell
https://rumble.com/v3a6dc3-the-biggest-lie-about-slavery-thomas-sowell.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=fbf57fc2-ce2f-4d73-9518-ee90cdbe68f0
- “Black People Started Slavery” | Thomas Sowell
https://rumble.com/v6v0jkx-black-people-started-slavery-thomas-sowell.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=fbf57fc2-ce2f-4d73-9518-ee90cdbe68f0