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Toensing says George Soros' influence and power is pervasive at Fox
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81 views • September 20, 2020
Former DOJ lawyer Victoria Toensing raised questions about Fox News following recent comments from Newt Gingrich, who said he was silenced after mentioning left-wing billionaire philanthropist George Soros. One America's John Hines has more from Washington.
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