🇵🇸🇮🇱 Footage of another Palestinian ambush on an Israeli Merkava Mk.3
163 views
•
Published a day ago
•
🇵🇸🇮🇱 Footage of another Palestinian ambush on an Israeli Merkava Mk.3Source @Intel Slava Z
Keywords
tankpalestinian ambushisraeli merkava mk3
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos