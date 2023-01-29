[INTERVIEW] Doctors Under Fire for Reporting 80 Sudden Doctor Deaths 156 0 Embed (mirrored)

Mirrored from Rumble channel Bright Light News at:-

Canadian doctors have been dying unexpectedly and in unprecedented numbers–now upwards of 100–since the rollout of the Covid-19 “vaccines” December 2020. Dr. William Makis, MD and cancer researcher, along with his team have been tracking and reporting the alarming number of sudden deaths in young doctors. His pleas to the Canadian Medical Association to investigate any correlation with the experimental mRNA injections have been ignored and publicly deemed misinformation.Dr. Mark Trozzi, MD, ER physician, recently joined Dr. Makis in helping to alert the public of 80 doctor deaths, openly calling for a halt to all Covid-19 “vaccines,” through his own platform.





Rather than helping to alert the public of the public health disaster, the mainstream media continues to trumpet the official “safe and effective” narrative, while abandoning its journalistic principles to investigate if there is any merit to Dr. Makis’ findings. Instead of pressuring the government to begin autopsies in the unexpected deaths, the legacy media continue to question and vilify the credibility of both doctors despite autopsy reports and numerous studies showing conclusive proof of deaths by the Covid injections.





Join us for this exclusive interview, as Drs. Makis and Trozzi discuss the ongoing attacks for reporting deaths that should concern all Canadians and the continuing rise of young doctor deaths.





Since Dr. Makis' interviews with Bright Light News at 32 doctor deaths and 90 doctor deaths, the Canadian Medical Association has removed the vast majority of its reported obituary deaths in its In Memorium page. This is a link to the Way Back Machine's copy of the January 2020 page, which no longer exists at the CMA website.