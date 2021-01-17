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MR. GLOBAL
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45 views • January 17, 2021
Catherine Austin Fitts. She is an American investment banker and former George H W Bush adviser whose dystopian view of Western democracy includes an unfavourable analysis of ‘the emergence post-Covid of a global elite, hell-bent on controlling and exploiting, well, everything’.
She believes they have already ‘taken over control of the money, real estate, business ownership, the freedoms defined in human rights and the US Constitution, and have succeeded in undermining the democratic process. Including stopping Trump’.
https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/big-tech-are-very-afraid-of-this-woman/
She believes they have already ‘taken over control of the money, real estate, business ownership, the freedoms defined in human rights and the US Constitution, and have succeeded in undermining the democratic process. Including stopping Trump’.
https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/big-tech-are-very-afraid-of-this-woman/
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