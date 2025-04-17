Freezing & Fermenting: Low-Tech Food Preservation for Resilience

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tired of relying on fragile tech to preserve food? Embrace low-tech resilience with freezing and fermenting! Freezing hack: Use small freezers + rotate stock. Pack empty space with water jugs for “thermal mass” to keep food frozen longer during outages (solar backup helps too!).
Ferment like a pro: Chop bok choy, add saltwater in a mason jar, let nature’s microbes work magic! No fancy gear—just air, time, and a loose lid. “Four-year-old fermented cabbage? Still edible!
#LowTechLiving #FermentationNation #ResilientFood #PreserveTheHarvest #SolarPoweredKitchen
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport