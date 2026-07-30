Europe's Self-Inflicted Energy Collapse, an interview with Rex Jones

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What happens when energy policy collides with geopolitical conflict? This discussion explores Europe's changing energy landscape, economic consequences, and the long-term effects of infrastructure decisions. A thought-provoking look at how global events may reshape entire regions.
#Europe #Energy #Geopolitics #Economy #GlobalAffairs #Discussion #Future
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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