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Γνωριμία με τα transcendental mushroon essences
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0 view • December 16, 2021
Γνωριμία με τα transcendental mushroon essences. Αναγνώριση, διαχείριση και μεταμόρφωση του πονοσώματος, του σκιερού εαυτού και του φωτός. Ο δρόμος προς την ενότητα και την υπέρβαση. Ομιλητής Κώστα Γιαούπι Spiritual life coach, δημιουργός των diamond age flower essences, των transcendental mushroom essences, των butterfly spirit essences, του σεμιναρίου manifesting the true you και συνδημιουργός του brain crystal activations
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