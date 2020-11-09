Mark Devlin: GVP #169 - Andrew Johnson - Scamdemic Studies (MIRRORED)Mirrored from You Tube channel Mark Devlin at:-Source:Andrew Johnson, proprietor of the Check The Evidence site, guests for the first time. Andrew has spent the year assembling a hugely comprehensive resource in the form of cvpandemicinvestigation.com. This brings together evidence from various sources to convince even the most ardent adherent to the official narrative, that the C-word “pandemic” has been nothing more than a monumental worldwide scam with ulterior motives. We discuss some ways in which the hoax is falling apart at the seams, and surely can’t be far away from being fully exposed for what it really is.NOTE - I experienced some severe technical problems with this recording, resulting in Andrew’s audio being far from perfect, and the initial show intro being lost. When you operate as a one-man band these just happen sometimes. I hope listeners will be able to bear with it and still find value in the information.