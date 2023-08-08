BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

8/8/23 TRUMP Vs GBI Crimes, Biden/UN Slave Trade, Uranium Wars - #youarefreetv
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
1266 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
74 views • August 09, 2023

8/8/23: Americans Rally for Trump in the tens of thousands as the Biden regime shuts down uranium and coal production for Cartel Babylon. Meanwhile, WEF demons push “cockroach milk” to further demoralize humanity and force-feed piezo electric crystals into the New Planetary Diet...

Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.

PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!

August 16/17, Learn the Plan for Election Integrity! Sign up!
https://lindellevent.com/

Red Pill Expo this weekend! Attend or livestream!
https://redpilluniversity.org/expo-homepage/

Please sign the Petition to prevent imprisonment of Pastor Artur Pawlowski:
https://action4canada.com/urgent-action-pastor-artur-pawlowski-threatened-with-imprisonment-for-preaching-the-gospel/

The 1st Annual American Liberty Awards!
https://www.americanlibertyawards.com/

GBI Strategies Exposed in 2020 Election Crime:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/08/now-we-have-proof-tgp-exclusive-massive-2020/

Trump leads Desantis by 48 points in Election Crime ridden MI:
https://nationalfile.com/huge-trump-leads-desantis-by-48-points-in-michigan/

Armed Cartel Members videoed crossing AZ Border:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/08/armed-suspected-cartel-members-seen-entering-texas-mexico/

Operation Burning Edge, Tara Dahl- Exposing UN Backed Debt Bondage Slave Trade:
https://www.newstarget.com/2023-07-25-vandersteel-yon-operation-burning-edge-southern-border.html

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/aug/08/biden-grand-canyon-new-national-monument

Dave Walsh explains Biden's shut down of uranium production in AZ:
https://www.onenewspage.com/video/20230808/16036449/Dave-Walsh-Explains-The-Biden-Admin-Preventing-Uranium.htm

Niger is the 7th largest uranium producing country:
https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/uranium-mines-niger-worlds-7th-biggest-producer-2023-07-28/

https://insideclimatenews.org/news/02012022/environmental-justice-florida-solar-preemption-legislature-desantis/

https://www.axios.com/2023/08/07/tou-thao-george-floyd-criminal-charges-prison-sentence

Cockroach crystalline chiton "milk" :
https://www.cricketflours.com/cockroach-milk-the-new-superfood/

https://www.breitbart.com/crime/2023/02/03/man-gets-180-days-jail-raping-girls-aged-between-four-nine-there-is-no-getting-over-it/

You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!

YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

For ALL Viewers,10% discount: 

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV  

CODE: YAFTV

To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

PayPal: [email protected]

Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ

Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:
https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
https://gab.com/youarefreetv
https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv
https://franksocial.com/profile/201326
https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV
https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv
https://ugetube.com/@youarefreetv
https://locals.com/feed/21008/you-are-free-tv

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!! 
We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!
Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!

Keywords
you are free tvc60evoessc60
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Garrison Vance
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy