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Trump Advisor Peter Navarro Following FBI Arrest: "They’re Coming For All 74 MILLION Of You Who Voted For Trump"
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294 views • June 04, 2022
Democrats waging a dirty political war on pro-Trump Americans.
Former Trump advisor Peter Navarro was arrested by the FBI on Friday after being charged with criminal contempt of Congress by federal prosecutors for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the Jan. 6th House panel.
Former Trump advisor Peter Navarro was arrested by the FBI on Friday after being charged with criminal contempt of Congress by federal prosecutors for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the Jan. 6th House panel.
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