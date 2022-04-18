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“A vaccine-induced AIDS epidemic, It’s Genocide".
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212 views • April 18, 2022
“A vaccine-induced AIDS epidemic, It’s Genocide".
https://rumble.com/v11fv0p-a-vaccine-induced-aids-epidemic-its-genocide..html
Original Saurce:-
https://t.me/AnnadeBuisseretUKLawyer/307
Telegram (https://t.me/AnnadeBuisseretUKLawyer/307)
Anna de Buisseret (UK Lawyer)
TRU-NEWS, TIK TOC, US LAWYER Todd Callender Attorney Disabled Rights Advocates SPEAKS OUT - GET THIS ALL OVER PEOPLE - GET READY FOR WHAT IS COMING - THE VA XX TERMINATION IS COMING - BE THE RESISTANCE WWW.SAVEUSNOW.ORG.UK
https://newscoup.com/
Do not restrict our right to freedom of expression online.
We believe the Government's draft Online Safety Bill poses one of the greatest threats to free speech of any law in the UK in living memory. We are calling on the Government to remove provisions within the Bill which specifically target lawful expression.
----------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Human Guinea Pigs, ALL VACCINATED Will develop AIDES
https://rumble.com/v11fv0p-a-vaccine-induced-aids-epidemic-its-genocide..html
Original Saurce:-
https://t.me/AnnadeBuisseretUKLawyer/307
Telegram (https://t.me/AnnadeBuisseretUKLawyer/307)
Anna de Buisseret (UK Lawyer)
TRU-NEWS, TIK TOC, US LAWYER Todd Callender Attorney Disabled Rights Advocates SPEAKS OUT - GET THIS ALL OVER PEOPLE - GET READY FOR WHAT IS COMING - THE VA XX TERMINATION IS COMING - BE THE RESISTANCE WWW.SAVEUSNOW.ORG.UK
https://newscoup.com/
Do not restrict our right to freedom of expression online.
We believe the Government's draft Online Safety Bill poses one of the greatest threats to free speech of any law in the UK in living memory. We are calling on the Government to remove provisions within the Bill which specifically target lawful expression.
----------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Human Guinea Pigs, ALL VACCINATED Will develop AIDES
Keywords
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