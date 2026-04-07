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Absolute panic in Europe. GB News confirms Germany is preparing to ban fighting-age men from leaving the country as they edge toward compulsory military service. France is also launching national service. Western governments are quietly preparing their citizens for World War.
Source @GB News
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