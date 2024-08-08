SUN OF A......

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2nd video of the 630am sun as seen from Mattoon, Illinois. This time I put it in slow motion. In all my years as a skywatcher I have to say this isn't looking good. I've never seen video from my phones or cameras show things flying off of the sun and IS THAT THE SUNS FLAMES ??? THIS IS MADNESS!!