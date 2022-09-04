BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Moment of the Missile Attack by Ukraine - on the Antonovsky Bridge in Kherson this Morning. 090422
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1405 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
256 views • September 04, 2022

The moment of the missile attack on the Antonovsky bridge in Kherson this morning

Luckily, civilians crossing the river were still on the opposite side at the time.

Update below on Kherson.

Battle for Kherson: the situation on the Olginsky site

by the end of September 4, 2022

At 16:00 Moscow time, units of the Russian Airborne Forces launched a counteroffensive against the lost positions in Vysokopolie, intending to straighten out the situation at the front and level the front line.

At 19.00 Moscow time, a laconic entry appeared in the private channel of Ukrainian journalist Anatoly Shariy: “They took the highlands. The highlands have been surrendered." Shariy did not provide any other comments, but if we take into account the information about the beginning of the counteroffensive, this leads to the idea of the success of the counterattack.

At the moment, there is no information from our sources from this site: unfortunately, there are extremely big problems with communication near Andreevka, near Sukhy Stavk, and in the area of Olgin and Vysokopole.

In any case, for now, we proceed from the best and believe that the counterattack was successful, and the Russian Airborne Forces managed to regain control over the central part of the settlement.

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
We Are Not Powerless: Genetic Resilience Is the Only Real Prep for the Coming Assaults on Humanity

We Are Not Powerless: Genetic Resilience Is the Only Real Prep for the Coming Assaults on Humanity

Mike Adams
The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

HRS Editors
Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Iva Greene
We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I&#8217;m Preparing for the Worst

We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I’m Preparing for the Worst

Mike Adams
Why Open-Programmable Humanoid Garden Robots Will Help You Achieve Off-Grid Food Production

Why Open-Programmable Humanoid Garden Robots Will Help You Achieve Off-Grid Food Production

Mike Adams
Pink Himalayan salt: The quiet upgrade your pantry has been missing

Pink Himalayan salt: The quiet upgrade your pantry has been missing

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy