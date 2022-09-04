The Moment of the Missile Attack by Ukraine - on the Antonovsky Bridge in Kherson this Morning. 090422

The moment of the missile attack on the Antonovsky bridge in Kherson this morning

Luckily, civilians crossing the river were still on the opposite side at the time.

Update below on Kherson.

Battle for Kherson: the situation on the Olginsky site

by the end of September 4, 2022

At 16:00 Moscow time, units of the Russian Airborne Forces launched a counteroffensive against the lost positions in Vysokopolie, intending to straighten out the situation at the front and level the front line.

At 19.00 Moscow time, a laconic entry appeared in the private channel of Ukrainian journalist Anatoly Shariy: “They took the highlands. The highlands have been surrendered." Shariy did not provide any other comments, but if we take into account the information about the beginning of the counteroffensive, this leads to the idea of the success of the counterattack.

At the moment, there is no information from our sources from this site: unfortunately, there are extremely big problems with communication near Andreevka, near Sukhy Stavk, and in the area of Olgin and Vysokopole.

In any case, for now, we proceed from the best and believe that the counterattack was successful, and the Russian Airborne Forces managed to regain control over the central part of the settlement.