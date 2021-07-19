Do Not Open the Doors to These 'People' - Let Them Go [15.07.2021]

Note: My opinion and I know it is difficult, because I do it myself - This also applies to those you love, your family and your children and close friends through many years who can not 'see' what is going on. Either they are totally brainwashed, manipulated and indoctrinated by the satanic system we all live under (predictive programming mkultra + social engineering), or they 'embrace' the satanic way of life by eating toxic food and drik toxic water daily, taking 'medication' and drugs and fucking almost anything they can get to .. .. Sick satanic world we all live in ...Old sayings I have used for years:"Only the Strong Will Survive" - "If It Doesn't Kill You, It Only Makes You Stronger"'The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He makes me to lie down in green pastures: he leads me beside the still waters. He restores my soul he leads me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil for thou art with me.' - Psalm 23:'Be sober, be alert, be watchful and be vigilant; because your adversary the Devil (SATAN), prowls around as a roaring lion seeking whom he may devour: Whom resist stedfast in the faith, knowing that the same afflictions are accomplished in your brethren that are in the world.' - I Peter 5:8-12 NKJV'Let us walk properly as in the daytime, not in orgies and drunkenness, not in sexual immorality and sensuality, not in quarreling and jealousy. But put on the Lord Jesus Christ, and make no provision for the flesh, to gratify its desires.' - Romans 13:13-14'For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness (SATANISM) in high places' - Ephesians 6:12'Take no part in and have no fellowship with the fruitless deeds and enterprises of darkness (SATAN), but instead [let your lives be so in contrast as to] expose and reprove and convict them.' - Ephesians 5:11'Mark this: There will be terrible times in the last days. People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self- ontrol, brutal, not lovers of the good, treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God— having a form of godliness but denying its power. Have nothing to do with such people.' - II Timothy 3:1-5'At the end of times the merchants of the world will deceive the nations of the world throug their Pharmacia' - Rev 18:2375,587 views Premiered Jul 15, 2021Grace Digital Network834K subscribers