WHY POPE FRANCIS IS THE LAST POPE AND THE RISE OF THE MASONIC ONE WORLD RELIGION
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1085 followers
1
75 views • 1 month ago
WHY POPE FRANCIS IS THE LAST POPE AND THE RISE OF THE MASONIC ONE WORLD RELIGION

Author and investigative journalist Leo Zagami's unique occult and geopolitical analysis from his books and http://www.leozagami.com

-------------

MATTHEW 16

15 Jesus saith to them: But whom do you say that I am?

16 Simon Peter answered and said: Thou art Christ, the Son of the living God.

17 And Jesus answering, said to him: Blessed art thou, Simon Bar-Jona: because flesh and blood hath not revealed it to thee, but my Father who is in heaven.

18 And I say to thee: That thou art Peter; and upon this rock I will build my church, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.

19 And I will give to thee the keys of the kingdom of heaven. And whatsoever thou shalt bind upon earth, it shall be bound also in heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt loose upon earth, it shall be loosed also in heaven.

20 Then he commanded his disciples, that they should tell no one that he was Jesus the Christ.




----------

Explaining the Rise of the Masonic-One World Religion of the Antichrist and Why Pope Francis Will be the Last Pope! 

https://leozagami.com/?trk=public_post_share-update_update-text



and the rise ofwhy pope francisis the last popethe masonic one world religion
