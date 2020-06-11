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Alexander McCobin - CEO of Conscious Capitalism - Must capitalists attend to the “consciousness” movement to honor better the needs of locked-down workers & those refusing systemic oppression?
Freedom Hub Working Group
Freedom Hub Working Group
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2 views • June 11, 2020
Covid’s virus fear already was making business owners broaden their idea of employee accommodation, and now the riots born out of systemic minority persecution raises as a more significant solution the “Conscious Capitalist” movement started by Whole Foods’ John Mackey 15 years ago.

Running his organization now, Alexander McCobin already understood the need for a more sympathetic strategy of activism from his years shaping the college movement, Students for Liberty. Whether for liberty or for entrepreneurship, Mr. McCobin will explain how “Conscious Capitalism’s” worldview perfectly shows a vision of prosperity that meets the broad demands of the struggling masses for inclusivity and the inevitable flexibility entrepreneurs need to meet the demands of a market very different from century’s past.
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capitalismfree marketconscious capitalismany rand
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