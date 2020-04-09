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NO SEEDS FOR YOU! SOME STORES NO LONGER SELLING SEEDS LOCALLY BECAUSE THEY ARE "NON-ESSENTIAL"
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48 views • April 09, 2020
Are seeds now "Non-Essential" in some states? Why are some farmers being told not to grow. Some farmers have tons of rotting food now and are refusing to grow more this summer. I also share my thoughts about the coming coming food shortage and what to do about growing food when seeds are hard to find.
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