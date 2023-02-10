Defending Your Castle and Carrying the Day | John Dyslin and Celeste Solum (2/1/23)

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In this video John Dyslin, author of Nehemiah Strong, speaks
with Celeste Solum on her show Celeste LIVE. John elaborates on the infamous knock
on the door from unwelcome visitors, and he explains the secret to defending
your freedom. First, do not let fear control you, and second, do not submit to
the false narrative of the enemy! They’re at your front door, so make them
follow your script, not theirs!
Listen to the full interview: https://www.brighteon.com/2aa4f0db-f476-4764-a2a6-4a86f5f59c67
John’s website: https://johndyslin.com/
Celeste’s website: https://shepherdsheart.life/