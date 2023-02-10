Create New Account
Defending Your Castle and Carrying the Day | John Dyslin and Celeste Solum (2/1/23)
Nehemiah Project
Published 15 hours ago

In this video John Dyslin, author of Nehemiah Strong, speaks with Celeste Solum on her show Celeste LIVE. John elaborates on the infamous knock on the door from unwelcome visitors, and he explains the secret to defending your freedom. First, do not let fear control you, and second, do not submit to the false narrative of the enemy! They’re at your front door, so make them follow your script, not theirs!

Listen to the full interview: https://www.brighteon.com/2aa4f0db-f476-4764-a2a6-4a86f5f59c67 

John’s website: https://johndyslin.com/ 

Celeste’s website: https://shepherdsheart.life/ 

