Vaccine Fetal Deaths

’Rona Shots Are Killing Babies

* Speaking the truth to save lives comes at a cost — which is why most doctors are cowards.

* Dr. James Thorp joins us to discuss fetal deaths occurring as a result of the ’rona bioweapon injections.

* He has 44 years of experience in his field and over 150 scholarly publications, but he put it all on the line to speak out about the effects of these shots on pregnant women.





The Stew Peters Show | 27 July 2023

https://rumble.com/v32s0ce-dr.-james-thorp-speaks-on-being-fired-over-covid-truth-catholic-provider-ca.html

