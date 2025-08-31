BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Living In Holistic Reality
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
Holistic Reality is a philosophy about restoring natural health, improving intelligence, clarifying reality and expanding awareness. Clear-minded perception of reality guided by wisdom can dispel falsehood, manipulation and distress, protecting and making life better for creative living.


~ Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: natural health, poisons, survival, the control cabal, holistic philosophy, inspiration: https://yeswise.com

~ Yeswise Inspiry archive: https://yeswise.com/inspiry.htm

~ Yeswise Insights archive, notes, resources: https://awaremore.com/Programs

~ reality analysis & philosophy: https://holisticreality.com

~ natural health info + items: https://reallywell.com

healthnutritionfearhealingdetoxificationperceptionstresslifeholisticchangeexercisephilosophythinkingintelligencesleeprealityawarenessnaturalrelaxationtransformationprinciplespurposechallengeslivingloving
