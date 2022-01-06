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Who Are the Real Enemies of America? | Exposing "The Great Reset" Agenda & America's Real Enemies
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90 views • January 06, 2022
The Great Reset Agenda | Why the Pandemic Won't Be Allowed to End Until the Vaccine Passport / Digital Monetary System Is In Place
Learn More Today At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
Enemy of America #1 - The authors of HR 666 - https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/666
Enemy of America #2 - Rockefeller Plan & System- https://timetofreeamerica.com/global-reset/#scroll-content
Enemy of America #3 - The authors of HR 6666 - https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/666/text
Enemy of America #4 - The corrupt leaders of the mainstream media & social media
Enemy of America #5 - The United Nations
Enemy of America #6 - Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum
Enemy of America #7 - The Chinese Communist Infiltration - https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/china-assault-texas-threatens-national-security-daniel-hoffman
Enemy of America #8 - Bill Gates and His WO/2020/060606 Publication Number - https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
Enemy of America #9 - The Epstein, Gates, and Marina Abramovic - https://duckduckgo.com/?q=marina+abramovic+spirit+cooking&;t=hd&va=u&iax=images&ia=images
Enemy of America #10 - Anybody Who Is Knowingly Denying Election Fraud and Knowingly Pushing the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Graphene-Oxide Filled Vaccines - https://timetofreeamerica.com/vaccines-gates/#scroll-content
Learn More Today At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
Enemy of America #1 - The authors of HR 666 - https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/666
Enemy of America #2 - Rockefeller Plan & System- https://timetofreeamerica.com/global-reset/#scroll-content
Enemy of America #3 - The authors of HR 6666 - https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/666/text
Enemy of America #4 - The corrupt leaders of the mainstream media & social media
Enemy of America #5 - The United Nations
Enemy of America #6 - Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum
Enemy of America #7 - The Chinese Communist Infiltration - https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/china-assault-texas-threatens-national-security-daniel-hoffman
Enemy of America #8 - Bill Gates and His WO/2020/060606 Publication Number - https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
Enemy of America #9 - The Epstein, Gates, and Marina Abramovic - https://duckduckgo.com/?q=marina+abramovic+spirit+cooking&;t=hd&va=u&iax=images&ia=images
Enemy of America #10 - Anybody Who Is Knowingly Denying Election Fraud and Knowingly Pushing the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Graphene-Oxide Filled Vaccines - https://timetofreeamerica.com/vaccines-gates/#scroll-content
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