X22 REPORT Ep. 3140a - Andrew Jackson Was Right, The People See It Now
Published 16 hours ago

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3140a - August 15, 2023

Andrew Jackson Was Right, The People See It Now


China is not release unemployment numbers, can anyone say coverup. The people are starting to recognize that the [CB] enslaves them in the long run. Andrew Jackson was right when he was talking to the bankers, they are a den of thieves. Trump is following in the footsteps of Andrew Jackson.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda

