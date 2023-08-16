X22 REPORT Ep. 3140a - Andrew Jackson Was Right, The People See It Now

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3140a - August 15, 2023
Andrew Jackson Was Right, The People See It Now
China is not release unemployment numbers, can anyone say coverup. The people are starting to recognize that the [CB] enslaves them in the long run. Andrew Jackson was right when he was talking to the bankers, they are a den of thieves. Trump is following in the footsteps of Andrew Jackson.
