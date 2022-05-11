Biden: “Resign, that’s a good idea.”

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Rick Scott tweeted this out earlier.
.@JoeBiden is unwell. He’s unfit for office. He’s incoherent, incapacitated & confused. If Biden wants to actually fix the inflation crisis he created, he should resign.
— Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) May 10, 2022
CBS reporter Ed O’Keefe: Earlier today, anticipating your remarks, he said, and I’m just quoting here. He said that the best thing that, the most effective thing that Joe Biden can do to solve the inflation crisis he created, is resign. He’s the problem.
Joe Biden responded, “Resign, that’s a good idea.”
Joe Biden accidentally admitted the Democrats have no plan to reduce energy prices.
Biden’s original plan was to blast Republicans as having no plan on inflation and high energy prices.