© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CNN EXPOSED - Trump Propaganda (To Get Him Out of Office) - by Project Veritas
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • April 23, 2021
Charlie Chester, CNN Technical Director ADMITS Network was engaged in "PROPAGANDA" to remove Trump from Presidency ... 'Our Focus was to get Trump out of office' ... 'I came to CNN because I wanted to be a part of that" ... "We were creating a story there that we didn't know anything about ... 'Our next thing will be for climate change ...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.