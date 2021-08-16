Dr Blows Whistle on Hospital Staff Covid Murdering Patients!!! Dr. Kidnapped!

Dr. Stephen Guffanti graciously took some time out of his schedule after recovering from sickness himself and recounted his experience in this Sarasota Hospital, according to him – the heavily censored independent media covering this story is what might have well saved this mans life – he isn’t out of danger yet!All of this, and much more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat