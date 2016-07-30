Catholic vs. Atheist - 2016-07-30 - John

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This is my first interview. John actually responded to a kijiji ad in which I was seeking non-Catholics to interview. It was a great way to start. He is a physics guy, too. Quite rational. He asked some good questions. • Support the CVS Podcast: https://www.patreon.com/CVS • Be a guest on a livestream: https://calendly.com/cvs-podcast