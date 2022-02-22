© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Teachings of Jesus Will Judge Us
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • February 22, 2022
For a longer video on this topic: https://bit.ly/JesusChristIsTheCornerstone
The one who rejects me and does not receive my words has a judge; the word that I have spoken will judge him on the last day.
The one who rejects me and does not receive my words has a judge; the word that I have spoken will judge him on the last day.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.