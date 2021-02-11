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PEDOPHILE OBAMA & GEORGE CLOONEY CAUGHT WITH PANTS DOWN - JOE BIDEN AND HUNTER BELOW DECK; THEN A REAL AMERICAN - TRUMP EXECUTIVE ORDERS ON HUMAN TRAFFICKING ( COURT MARTIAL ONLY REMEDY )
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1716 views • February 11, 2021
DOWNLOAD YOUR OWN PRIVATE PORTRAIT OF COMRADE BIDEN AND COMRADE ALIEN
https://mega.nz/folder/vwUC1BzI#JbFzS64ZguGnvnpEcRRpZA
OBAMA, WHAT WAS THAT LITTLE GIRL DOING ON THAT BOAT ?
[ https://www.brighteon.com/76a7c9e9-15f0-4529-bc75-3af51168e0c0 ] GO TO 0:49
WHAT WAS SHE FORCED TO DO TO GEORGE CLOONEY NEXT TO OBAMA ?
WHAT WAS SHE FORCED TO DO TO YOU OBAMA ?
JUSTICE ROBERTS AND FBI MURDERED JUSTICE SCALIA AND SETH RICH; OBAMAs No 1 GOAL WAS TO REMOVE GUNS OF AMERICANS (PATRIOTS -DEMOCRATS ARE DEATHLY AFRAID OF YOUR GUNS)
THIS VIDEO IS OBAMA TELLING AMERICA ONE THING; WHILE TAKING A BOAT RIDE WITH HIS FRIEND AND SOME CHINESE CHILD THE TIME STAMP IS THERE IN THE COVER PHOTO. WHAT THIS VIDEO [ https://www.brighteon.com/76a7c9e9-15f0-4529-bc75-3af51168e0c0 ] GO TO 0:49 ON THE VIDEO TITLED:
JUSTICE ROBERTS AND FBI MURDERED JUSTICE SCALIA AND SETH RICH; OBAMAs No 1 GOAL WAS TO REMOVE GUNS OF AMERICANS (PATRIOTS -DEMOCRATS ARE DEATHLY AFRAID OF YOUR GUNS) GUNS KILL TRAITORS DON'T THEY : - ) ??
TRUMP SHOULD HAVE OBAMA ARRESTED AND PUT INTO ONE OF OUR GITMO s
CUBA - THE SPA
ICELAND
XPS HONDURAS
DIEGO GARCIA
OR
TECEIRA, PORTUGAL - AZORES
WHERE OBAMA CAN LIVE OUT HIS DAYS.
TRUMP EXECUTIVE ORDER ON HUMAN TRAFFICKING
DEATH PENALTY FOR TRAFFICKERS
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2017/02/14/2017-03113/enforcing-federal-law-with-respect-to-transnational-criminal-organizations-and-preventing
Executive Order 13773 of February 9, 2017
Enforcing Federal Law With Respect to Transnational Criminal Organizations and Preventing International Trafficking
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/02/05/2020-02438/combating-human-trafficking-and-online-child-exploitation-in-the-united-states
Combating Human Trafficking and Online Child Exploitation in the United States
By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, 22 U.S.C. 7101 et seq., it is hereby ordered as follows:
Section 1. Policy. Human trafficking is a form of modern slavery. Throughout the United States and around the world, human trafficking tears apart communities, fuels criminal activity, and threatens the national security of the United States. As the United States continues to lead the global fight against human trafficking, we must remain relentless in resolving to eradicate it in our cities, suburbs, rural communities, tribal lands, and on our transportation networks. Human trafficking in the United States takes many forms and can involve exploitation of both adults and children for labor and sex.
Consequently, the number of reports to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of online photos and videos of children being sexually abused is at record levels.
To this end, it shall be the policy of the executive branch to prioritize its resources to vigorously prosecute offenders, to assist victims, and to provide prevention education to combat human trafficking and online sexual exploitation of children.
TRUMP WON THE ELECTION AND TRUMP IS THE PRESIDENT SECRET SERVICE BETTER GET ON BOARD WITH THE PATRIOTS THAT RE-ELECTED TRUMP.
WE ARE AT WAR NOW WITH CHINA AND ANYONE WHO HAS BETRAYED THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; LIKE OBAMA; LIKE BIDEN s LIKE FBI; LIKE DOJ; LIKE CONGRESS; LIKE SENATE
THE CONSTITUTION WILL PREVAIL.
THE TIME HAS COME PATRIOTS TO REMOVE THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AND AGENCIES FROM THE 50 STATES
THE SECRET SERVICE, CIA, NIH, NIAID, FDA, CDC, ATF, U.S. ARMY AND THEIR 212 BSL 3 AND BSL 4 BIOWEAPONS LABS WILL NEED TO BE REMOVED AND THE 10th AMENDMENT WILL PUSH THESE CRIMINALS OUT OF THE STATES. MAYBE JOEY IN HIS MIND IS PRESIDENT OF A MOVIE STUDIO OWNED BY AMAZON IN CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA; BUT JOEY AND THE ALIEN WILL NEVER BE PRESIDENT; AND THEY SURE AS HELL WILL NEVER BE RECOGNIZED AS PRESIDENT No 46 - PRESIDENT TRUMP IS No 46.
CIVIL WAR I I STARTED WITH THIS PEDOPHILE TRAITOR AND BIDEN SOLD COVID 1 . COVID 2 ( SARS ) TO CHINA FOR $ 1.5 BILLION IN 2015; AND THEN THE TRAITOR PENTAGON BUILT WUHAN BIOWEAPON LAB IN 2016; AND FAUCI OF NIH AND NIAID CERTIFIED THE BIOWEAPON LAB IN WUHAN.
THEN THE JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF TRAITORS ASKED THE U N TO HOLD THE 7th UN MILITARY GAMES IN WUHAN WHERE THE PENTAGON; NIH, FAUCI AND Dr. CONTAMINATED 120 COUNTRY s SOLDIERS OCTOBER 18, 2019.
PATRIOTS WILL NEED USE ALL NECESSARY MEASURES AFFORDED BY THE CONSTITUTION TO REMOVE THE IMPOSTORS - ; SHIT CANNING THIS SENATE; CONGRESS GOVERNORS AND MAYORS.
“Whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends [life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness] it is the right of the people to alter or abolish it”
https://jeffreyprather.com/dc-exposed-w-brass-balls-harry/
34:04 GEORGE CLOONEY IDENTIFIED BY JEFFRY PRATHER
https://mega.nz/folder/vwUC1BzI#JbFzS64ZguGnvnpEcRRpZA
OBAMA, WHAT WAS THAT LITTLE GIRL DOING ON THAT BOAT ?
[ https://www.brighteon.com/76a7c9e9-15f0-4529-bc75-3af51168e0c0 ] GO TO 0:49
WHAT WAS SHE FORCED TO DO TO GEORGE CLOONEY NEXT TO OBAMA ?
WHAT WAS SHE FORCED TO DO TO YOU OBAMA ?
JUSTICE ROBERTS AND FBI MURDERED JUSTICE SCALIA AND SETH RICH; OBAMAs No 1 GOAL WAS TO REMOVE GUNS OF AMERICANS (PATRIOTS -DEMOCRATS ARE DEATHLY AFRAID OF YOUR GUNS)
THIS VIDEO IS OBAMA TELLING AMERICA ONE THING; WHILE TAKING A BOAT RIDE WITH HIS FRIEND AND SOME CHINESE CHILD THE TIME STAMP IS THERE IN THE COVER PHOTO. WHAT THIS VIDEO [ https://www.brighteon.com/76a7c9e9-15f0-4529-bc75-3af51168e0c0 ] GO TO 0:49 ON THE VIDEO TITLED:
JUSTICE ROBERTS AND FBI MURDERED JUSTICE SCALIA AND SETH RICH; OBAMAs No 1 GOAL WAS TO REMOVE GUNS OF AMERICANS (PATRIOTS -DEMOCRATS ARE DEATHLY AFRAID OF YOUR GUNS) GUNS KILL TRAITORS DON'T THEY : - ) ??
TRUMP SHOULD HAVE OBAMA ARRESTED AND PUT INTO ONE OF OUR GITMO s
CUBA - THE SPA
ICELAND
XPS HONDURAS
DIEGO GARCIA
OR
TECEIRA, PORTUGAL - AZORES
WHERE OBAMA CAN LIVE OUT HIS DAYS.
TRUMP EXECUTIVE ORDER ON HUMAN TRAFFICKING
DEATH PENALTY FOR TRAFFICKERS
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2017/02/14/2017-03113/enforcing-federal-law-with-respect-to-transnational-criminal-organizations-and-preventing
Executive Order 13773 of February 9, 2017
Enforcing Federal Law With Respect to Transnational Criminal Organizations and Preventing International Trafficking
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/02/05/2020-02438/combating-human-trafficking-and-online-child-exploitation-in-the-united-states
Combating Human Trafficking and Online Child Exploitation in the United States
By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, 22 U.S.C. 7101 et seq., it is hereby ordered as follows:
Section 1. Policy. Human trafficking is a form of modern slavery. Throughout the United States and around the world, human trafficking tears apart communities, fuels criminal activity, and threatens the national security of the United States. As the United States continues to lead the global fight against human trafficking, we must remain relentless in resolving to eradicate it in our cities, suburbs, rural communities, tribal lands, and on our transportation networks. Human trafficking in the United States takes many forms and can involve exploitation of both adults and children for labor and sex.
Consequently, the number of reports to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of online photos and videos of children being sexually abused is at record levels.
To this end, it shall be the policy of the executive branch to prioritize its resources to vigorously prosecute offenders, to assist victims, and to provide prevention education to combat human trafficking and online sexual exploitation of children.
TRUMP WON THE ELECTION AND TRUMP IS THE PRESIDENT SECRET SERVICE BETTER GET ON BOARD WITH THE PATRIOTS THAT RE-ELECTED TRUMP.
WE ARE AT WAR NOW WITH CHINA AND ANYONE WHO HAS BETRAYED THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; LIKE OBAMA; LIKE BIDEN s LIKE FBI; LIKE DOJ; LIKE CONGRESS; LIKE SENATE
THE CONSTITUTION WILL PREVAIL.
THE TIME HAS COME PATRIOTS TO REMOVE THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AND AGENCIES FROM THE 50 STATES
THE SECRET SERVICE, CIA, NIH, NIAID, FDA, CDC, ATF, U.S. ARMY AND THEIR 212 BSL 3 AND BSL 4 BIOWEAPONS LABS WILL NEED TO BE REMOVED AND THE 10th AMENDMENT WILL PUSH THESE CRIMINALS OUT OF THE STATES. MAYBE JOEY IN HIS MIND IS PRESIDENT OF A MOVIE STUDIO OWNED BY AMAZON IN CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA; BUT JOEY AND THE ALIEN WILL NEVER BE PRESIDENT; AND THEY SURE AS HELL WILL NEVER BE RECOGNIZED AS PRESIDENT No 46 - PRESIDENT TRUMP IS No 46.
CIVIL WAR I I STARTED WITH THIS PEDOPHILE TRAITOR AND BIDEN SOLD COVID 1 . COVID 2 ( SARS ) TO CHINA FOR $ 1.5 BILLION IN 2015; AND THEN THE TRAITOR PENTAGON BUILT WUHAN BIOWEAPON LAB IN 2016; AND FAUCI OF NIH AND NIAID CERTIFIED THE BIOWEAPON LAB IN WUHAN.
THEN THE JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF TRAITORS ASKED THE U N TO HOLD THE 7th UN MILITARY GAMES IN WUHAN WHERE THE PENTAGON; NIH, FAUCI AND Dr. CONTAMINATED 120 COUNTRY s SOLDIERS OCTOBER 18, 2019.
PATRIOTS WILL NEED USE ALL NECESSARY MEASURES AFFORDED BY THE CONSTITUTION TO REMOVE THE IMPOSTORS - ; SHIT CANNING THIS SENATE; CONGRESS GOVERNORS AND MAYORS.
“Whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends [life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness] it is the right of the people to alter or abolish it”
https://jeffreyprather.com/dc-exposed-w-brass-balls-harry/
34:04 GEORGE CLOONEY IDENTIFIED BY JEFFRY PRATHER
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