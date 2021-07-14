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This has been definitely a plandemic from the beginning
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124 views • July 14, 2021
Did it need to be that bad? Ce document réalisé en vue de la "réflexion" à laquelle la Fondation Bill et Melinda Gates ainsi que le Forum Economique mondial, en clair Bill Gates et Klaus Schwab, avaient convié des stakeholders à New York le 18 octobre 2019 est bien plus impressionnant qu'un horoscopåe d'Elisabeth Tessier. Si vous n'avez toujours pas compris qu'il s'agit d'une plandémie, vous devriez envisager une greffe de cerveau ...
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