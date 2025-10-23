HOW DO YOU FUND A CLINIC WITH NO MONEy

58 views • 1 day ago

WE ARE IN THE END GAME

THUS - NO MONEY TO THE CLINIC

THERE IS NO MONEY FOR ILLEGALS

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.